Accelerated Remediation Offers Mold Removal in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach Florida

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2018 --Black mold is highly toxic to humans and needs to be removed at the earliest. Removing black mold is not an easy job at all, and the company handling this job needs to have resources who are skilled and highly-trained. Accelerated Remediation is one such company that offers black mold removal in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach Florida. They adhere strictly to the recommendations of both the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for black mold removal. They have proven expertise in this field and clients can trust them completely.



In the humid and tropical climate, mold is a common occurrence, and hence it needs to be tested and removed with time. The faster, the better as mold is not only harmful to the structural integrity of the house, but it is also detrimental for those who stay at home. It is evident that water damage will lead to mold formation at some point in time, and if not treated in time, it will lead to widespread damage. As one of the leading companies for mold inspection in Delray Beach and Deerfield Beach, they are very passionate about their job and guarantees peace of mind to all South Florida home and office owners. The professional mold remediation and mitigation services offered by Accelerated Remediation are safe, effective, and affordable.



Accelerated Remediation follows a step by step procedure when it comes to black mold removal. They ensure that the eradication takes place entirely, and no traces of mold remains. Their inspection process will entail performing an extensive mold testing for determining whether one needs treatment at all or not. If the treatment is required, then the unprotected areas are covered, and the mold outbreak is isolated. The contaminated surfaces are all cleaned by hand using quality and prove methods and products. The process followed is full proof, and the company keeps them informed every step of the way.



About Accelerated Remediation

Accelerated Remediation is one of the best in mold removal companies in Boca Raton, Parkland, Pompano Beach, Delray Beach, Deerfield Beach, and Highland Beach, Florida. They offer mold inspection and mold removal in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach Florida.