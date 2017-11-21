Accelerated Remediation Offers On-Time Mold Treatment in Delray Beach and Parkland

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2017 --Mold is not only harmful to one's property but if the growth is not checked on time, then it might lead to big issues later. That is why it becomes necessary to get the mold growth detected on time. For just any homeowner or commercial space owner, this is not easy. It takes the experience to detect mold growth, and the inspection of the property must be carried out by a professional mold removal company like Accelerated Remediation. The company is a locally owned and operated company that has been around since 2004, and they can carry out an extensive mold detection in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach. When the company carries out mold detection and inspection, they also carry out a test for black mold removal. Once the full-proof inspection is over, then only they carry out the mold remediation process.



Accelerated Remediation has years of expertise in handling mold growth. They have a good team working for them who are aware of the safest ways to remove mold from the property. During the inspection process, they look out for humidity and moisture which are the reason for mold growth. Once the experts are confident that there is water damage, they will begin the mold treatment in Delray Beach and Parkland at the earliest.



The mold treatment procedure that the company carries out is an extensive one and involves a lot of procedures that guarantee success, beginning with creating one's remediation protocol, which instructs professionals on containment, mold colony location(s), and the necessary procedures recommended for mold remediation. The next step to the process is to erecting a containment area creating a barrier preventing mold spores from escaping and reinfesting other areas of the home or business. The next step involves creating a negative pressure in the area, using air scrubbers, filtering out small particulate down to .3 microns, about 250 times smaller than the diameter of a human hair. Negative pressure prevents the release of contaminants into surrounding, uninfected areas. After that, the experts remove all the contaminated materials and items and dispose of them as regulations require.



