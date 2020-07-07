Accelerated Remediation Offers Thorough Mold Removal in Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach, Florida

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2020 --Homeowners residing in moisture-prone areas often have to face issues with mold and mildew. The presence of mold and mildew on the property is not right as mold is known to affect the structural integrity of the house and the well-being of the residents at large. The only thing that can be done is to get the mold and mildew removed at the earliest and for homeowners to take measures. In this regard, there is one company that can help, and that is none other than Accelerated Remediation. They have been around for a long time helping their clients with mold issues at home. The company has trained mold remediation professionals who first carry out a thorough mold detection in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach, Florida.



Inspection and detection are the preliminary steps to ascertain the presence of mold growth on the property. Once they are sure that the property has mold issues, they would find out all the possible sources. Removing mold from the property has to be thorough; they can come back at any point in time. Accelerated Remediation has been in eliminating mold, including the very toxic black mold from residential properties. Their skilled and well-trained staff can carry out the job with perfection.



The company has received an A+ rating from BBB because of its fast and discrete service. They have not only the expertise but also the right equipment to carry out the job without any problem. They use all the latest state-of-art moisture detection tools that can detect any mold issues. They use thermal imaging cameras, check the difference between dry and wet materials, and with the digital hygrometers, test the level of humidity in the air. To ensure no place is left out, the staff even checks behind the walls with hydro sensors to confirm any hidden moisture.



