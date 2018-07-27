Accelerated Remediation Performs Water Damage in Delray Beach and Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2018 --Water damage is a common problem that anyone can face at any point. It can be overwhelming and can happen every day to millions of homes across Florida. Usually, this kind of problem can be solved just by making a single call to the plumbing services. Procrastination can be serious as it can create mold or fungus and can pose a health hazard. Consulting water damage removal services is highly recommended.



Accelerated Remediation is a reliable name when it comes to water removal and mitigation in Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Delray Beach, Highland Beach, Pompano Beach & Surrounding Areas. With years of experience in the industry, the company can help restore the property after water damage occurs. Various reasons lead to water damage in Delray Beach and Boca Raton, Florida. The loss may appear imperceptibly small at first, but at times it could be the result of something catastrophic and immediate, like flooding or hurricane damage.



Accelerated Remediation employs experts who have a high level of expertise and skill of handling any water removal and mitigation apart from mold testing in Pompano Beach and Boca Raton Florida. Continuous training and knowledge enable them to perform the remediation work with personalized care and attention.



Whether the damage results from leakage pipe or any natural catastrophe, the professionals for water damage restoration will help homeowners to sort out water leakage at their home.



At Accelerated Remediation, they use modern drying equipment and processes to stop the advance of damage. The technicians also carry air movers that evaporate moisture. They utilize high-tech drying equipment to prevent warping of the floors and walls, and they are equipped with powerful dehumidifiers to keep secondary water damage at a minimum.



In addition to water damage restoration, the company also specializes in mold testing in Pompano Beach and Boca Raton, Florida.



For more information about water damage in Delray Beach and Boca Raton Florida, visit http://www.moldar.com/water-removal-mitigation/.



About Accelerated Remediation

Accelerated Remediation is a locally operated mold remediation company that has been tackling the menace of mold in and around South Florida successfully for 14 long years.