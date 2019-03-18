Accelerated Technologies Carries out Installation for Security Cameras in Delray Beach and West Palm Beach Florida

Jupiter, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2019 --Accelerated Technologies was established in the year 1999 and has been essentially providing high-end technology solutions to the people of South Florida for more than two decades now. This company ideally offers its services to both business and residential customers of the region. Accelerated Technologies have established and maintained partnerships with some of the leading technology brands and communication providers of the country, and therefore are well equipped to handle even the most complicated tech-related issues that their clients might face. They offer premier class services of hosted VOIP in Delray Beach and Palm Beach Florida to facilitate smooth communication in the company of their clients. Accelerated Technologies even deal with hosted PBX, PRI/T1 lines, MPLS networks, Fiber/Ethernet Access, as well as standard copper phone lines.



In the modern world, installing security cameras in Delray Beach and West Palm Beach Florida has become important in case of both residential units and offices. Accelerated Technologies aids their clients to go through the diverse options of security cameras available so that they can identify the one that meets all their requirements and needs. This company ideally makes sure that their clients can purchase the most reliable and effective surveillance camera systems possible. All the security cameras offered by Accelerated Technologies are ideally developed by some of the best brands of the country, such as Digital Watchdog and NUUO. These brands are known to preferably manufacture a plethora of hi-tech products, which includes daytime and nighttime cameras, as well as Digital Video Recording (DVR) systems. These high-end products are ideally paired with the expert installation services of Accelerated Technologies to augment the security level of any house or business.



