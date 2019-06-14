Accelerated Technologies Helps Improve Safety with Access Control in Stuart and Wellington, Florida

Jupiter, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2019 --The demand for access control has increased over the years. It is an effective way of securing certain areas by allowing people access into a single zone or multiple zones. By having such a system, there is no need for keys which are often lost or misplaced, and one does not have to take the trouble of a frantic search. Moreover, if keys are lost, a new lock has to be purchased, and the whole affair is rather costly. This is where a door access control system comes to the scene.



It is an invaluable system for any company for many reasons. It allows an individual to monitor the entry to the building and effectively keeps anyone who does not belong in the building outside. Available in a variety of models, Accelerated Technologies brings in a range of various access control systems in Stuart and Wellington Florida, such as door intercom systems. They can be operated by using a keypad or using proximity access cards.



Usually, the system could be managed by a nominated administrator or controller or perhaps be monitored by a security department. Moreover, it comes with user-friendly software. It enables the administrator or security department to obtain different types of reports from the software provided and monitor all areas where the system is in place. It can also allow them to identify members of staff who have attempted to gain access to certain areas and have been denied. This system can also be monitored in real time.



For those areas that require access for certain times in the day, the access may be time-zoned. With an access control system in place, one will be able to procure important information which can be very useful if investigating a theft or wrongdoing. Having access control in place can also prevent such theft that can otherwise seriously affect profitability as well as lowering morale.



For more information on cabling in Palm Beach Gardens and Wellington, Florida, visit https://www.accelerated-tech.com/cabling/.



About Accelerated Technologies

Accelerated Technologies is a South Florida based company. From best in class phone systems and data networks to video cameras and access controls, Accelerated Technologies has the resources to deliver today's technology solutions.