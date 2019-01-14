Accelerated Technologies Helps Mitigate Crime Rate with Security Cameras in Port St Lucie and West Palm Beach, Florida

Jupiter, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2019 --With crime rate increasing at an alarming rate, both business and homeowners are looking for quality security cameras in Port St Lucie and West Palm Beach, Florida. The primary purpose of installing these cameras is to act as a deterrence to robbers, criminals, petty thieves, and unscrupulous elements from indulging in theft, illicit and criminal activities.



Usually, these cameras are installed in bungalows, condominiums, schools, malls, and other public areas. They are typically designed and developed to monitor suspicious activities, mitigate theft, vandalism, and shoplifting.



Staff monitoring cameras are centrally manned systems benefit the large business by informing county and state law enforcement officials about potentially dangerous situations.



At Accelerated Technologies, the technicians are expert at handling any types of makes and models when it comes to installing security cameras and other surveillance systems.



As a premier resource for such systems, the company brings in a range of security systems, such as those made by Digital Watchdog, NUUO, and Speco Technologies. These companies are known for manufacturing a variety of products, ranging from Digital Video Recording (DVR) systems to advanced daytime and nighttime cameras. They have been producing such cameras for many years, making them leaders in the industry.



As a reliable and premier resource, Accelerated Technology brings in surveillance camera systems that not only help prevent burglaries and crime but also prove to be useful in allowing clients to monitor daily activities.



They are also useful in keeping a strict vigil on people coming in and going out of the place. In some cases, CCTV footages can be sought and used as evidence in lawsuits.



For more information on CCTV in West Palm Beach and Stuart, Florida, visit https://www.accelerated-tech.com/security-cameras.



About Accelerated Technologies

Established in 1999, Accelerated Technologies is a company focused on technology solutions for business and residential customers in South Florida. From best in class phone systems and data networks to video cameras and access controls, Accelerated Technologies has the resources to deliver today's technology solutions.