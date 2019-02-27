Accelerated Technologies Introduces Avaya Telephone Systems in Palm Beach and West Palm Beach, Florida

Jupiter, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2019 --Communication is the key to any successful business operation. If communication suffers, productivity suffers too. Having a reliable, high-quality phone system is at the core of an uninterrupted communication system. With the business in a constant state of change, there should be a solution that's both easy to learn and easy to use.



Telephone systems have significantly evolved in the last few decades. It serves as an essential organ for carrying out business operations. Accelerated Technologies aid operations by providing a smooth system for connecting with accessories and for data processing as well.



The company also offers a platform that adapts and adjusts to the needs of the clients, seamlessly working the way one needs it to. By taking care of the communication on behalf of the enterprise, they allow their valued clients to focus on their business.



Hosted PBX (Private Branch Exchange) is the modern version of the traditional telephone closet. The new hosted, or "cloud," model incorporates the brains of the phone closet into professionally maintained data centers, enabling the business owners to transform their communications and improve productivity, without them needing to invest on expensive, complicated, depreciating phone system software and , hardware. The service providers manage and monitor the system 24x7, enabling one to focus on work.



Ideal for small and medium-sized offices, the Avaya telephone systems in Palm Beach and West Palm Beach, Florida are the very latest in communications technology. The Avaya IP Office 500 comes up with a converged voice and data network, integrated messaging and VOIP system. This phone system is thoughtfully tailored to meet the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses. Besides, it could be used as an IP telephony server, and its added features, such as VOIP and integrated messaging will surely benefit the business in numerous ways. Though the phone system operates a wide range of telephones, it is ideally designed for Avaya 5400 Series Digital and 5600 Series IP phones, which have been specially manufactured to work with the Avaya IP Office System.



About Accelerated Technologies

Established in 1999, Accelerated Technologies is a company focused on technology solutions for business and residential customers in South Florida. From best in class phone systems and data networks to video cameras and access controls, Accelerated Technologies has the resources to deliver today's technology solutions.