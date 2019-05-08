Accelerated Technologies Offers Advanced CCTV in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Florida

Jupiter, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2019 --Accelerated Technologies has one of the well-known companies of South Florida that provides high-end technology solutions to their discerning clients. This company was established in 1999 and over the last two decades has become of the most trustworthy and reliable enterprises of the South Florida neighborhood. Accelerated Technologies is known to offer its wide range of advanced services to the residential, as well as commercial clients of the area. They are known to be one of the best solution providers for data cabling in West Palm Beach and Wellington Florida. They are known to specialize in Cat 6, Cat 5, Low Voltage and Network cabling. From Accelerated Technologies, people can even avail services relating to phone systems, access controls, and data networks.



In the contemporary world where the crime rates keep rising every day, it has become imperative to install security cameras in both residential and commercial buildings. From Accelerated Technologies, people can ideally get the most advanced systems for CCTV in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Florida. This company strives to provide their clients with all the assistance and help they need when it comes to choosing the ideal security camera for their establishment, which comes under their budget and can orderly fulfill their requirements and needs as well. Accelerated Technologies is prominent for offerings security cameras that belong to some of the leading names of the industry. These include famous brands like Digital Watchdog and NUUO as well. All of these brands are trusted for their premium grade and advanced products, including daytime and nighttime cameras. The technicians of Accelerated Technologies are skilled and trained enough to install almost any type of security cameras in the buildings of their clients.



Give Accelerated Technologies a call at (561) 427-0600 to avail a free cost analysis and site survey.



About Accelerated Technologies

Accelerated Technologies is a company in South Florida that was established in 199 and is known to offer high-end tech solutions.