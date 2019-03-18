Accelerated Technologies Offers Hosted VoIP in Delray Beach and Palm Beach Florida

Jupiter, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2019 --Accelerated Technologies is a renowned South Florida based company that focuses on providing best in class technology solutions. Established in the year 1999, over the years this company has made a name for itself in offering high quality of tech-related solutions to both business and residential customers of the neighborhood. Right from phone systems to access controls, data networks and security cameras in Delray Beach and West Palm Beach Florida, this company offers an extensive range of technology solutions to their discerning clients.



Business organizations operating in the modern world typically require hi-tech technology solutions that enable them to improve their communication capabilities, while subsequently boosting the productivity level across their company. They ideally also need a premium class phone system on which they can rely upon. In the ever-evolving modern corporate environment, it is important businesses seek out solutions that are easy to learn and use. Accelerated Technologies specializes in the services of hosted VoIP in Delray Beach and Palm Beach Florida, with the help of which they can transform the phone systems of their clients into a process that is effective, simple and cost-efficient. VoIP refers to the distinct phone services that can be easily accessed with the help of high-quality broadband connection. This method is renowned for being much more affordable and scalable in comparison to its various traditional alternatives. With the help of Hosted PBX and VoIP solutions offered by Accelerated Technologies, the clients of this company and their staff get the benefit of doing their work from home, office or even on the road. With this system, professionals easily get to complete their work through their smartphone, while also making use of the communication solutions of their company to uplift their distinct brand.



Give Accelerated Technologies a call at (561) 427-0600.



About Accelerated Technologies

Accelerated Technologies was founded in 1999, and is a premier South Florida based company. From best in class phone systems and data networks to video cameras and access controls, Accelerated Technologies has the resources to deliver today's technology solutions.