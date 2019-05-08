Accelerated Technologies Offers Swift Services for Data Cabling in West Palm Beach and Wellington Florida

Jupiter, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2019 --Accelerated Technologies is a reputed and prestigious company that is majorly based in the region of South Florida. This company was established in 1999 and over the years it has emerged as one of the most prominent companies of the neighborhood that offers advanced technological solutions. Accelerated Technologies essentially provides best in class tech solutions in the region to both residential and business customers. They are especially known to offer high-tech CCTV in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Florida that goes a long way in making sure of the optimal safety and security of the people of the area.



Accelerated Technologies hold the reputation of offering the best possible services of data cabling in West Palm Beach and Wellington Florida.This company essentially has a specialization in Cat6, Cat5e and even fiber optic cabling. However, in addition to them, the technicians of this company are able to help their clients with various other types of cables available as well. No project is too small or big for Accelerated Technologies to work on. They ideally cater to the requirements and needs of a host of discerning clients. Whether people need major cabling repairs in their office building or require assistance for installing cabling for their home audio system, this company would be efficiently able to provide the people with all the assistance and expertise that they would need. They even provide free cost and time estimate for just about any project. The technicians belonging to Accelerated Technologies subsequently strive to work as swiftly as possible, so that their clients do not have to face any kind of inconveniences. They moreover handle all the projects by maintaining highest standards of safety.



People can visit the website of Accelerated Technologies to get a better insight about their services, or even give them a call at (561) 427-0600.



