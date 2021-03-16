Accelerated Technologies & Services Is a Reliable Provider of Business Phone Systems in Jupiter, Florida

Jupiter, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2021 --Accelerated Technologies & Services is a South Florida-based licensed and insured company that offers a wide range of technology services. Through them, people can quickly seek put solutions for access control, video cameras, data networks, and business phone systems in Jupiter, Florida. This company has developed close relationships with some of the leading communication companies globally, which allows them to offer cutting-edge solutions at the best possible prices.



In the modern telecommunications market, it can be challenging to choose the right solution for diverse businesses' unique situations. This is where Accelerated Technologies & Services comes in. They systematically evaluate each client's requirements and concerns and strive to provide them with perfect solutions as per their needed and budget. This company was established in 1999, and over the years, it has emerged as the most trusted VOIP provider in Jupiter, Florida. They even offer solutions for Hosted PBX, PRI/T1 lines, T3's, Fiber/Ethernet Access, and MPLS networks to discerning commercial clients in the region.



Apart from being a reliable provider of various hardware and equipment solutions, Accelerated Technologies & Services is a licensed low voltage cabling contractor. They aim to ensure that a business has the perfect wiring infrastructure to support today's and tomorrow's technology. This company works on both large, new construction projects and small office build-outs. Accelerated Technologies & Services employs BICSI certified wiring technicians who can work on projects of any size and scale. These technicians even receive continuous education and training that allows them to deliver world-class structured wiring solutions to their esteemed clients. Accelerated Technologies & Services work with clients to devise a plan that fits their budget and timeline while having the least amount of downtime.



