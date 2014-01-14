Acceleread Speed Reading Trainer on Sale for a Limited Time

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2014 --Acceleread Speed Reading Trainer, the number 1 speed reading trainer app for iOS, is having a mid-January sale to help people stick to their New Year's Resolutions. The 48-hour sale, which runs from Monday, January 13th to Wednesday, January 15th, features a 40-50% discount when upgrading to the premium version.



Acceleread trains you to read faster, so you can save valuable time. If you read for more than 2 hours a day, efficiency matters. Poor reading habits can cost you hours a week and weeks a year. Acceleread trains you to read at peak efficiency so you can focus on the things that matter. Acceleread is the only iOS app that offers a range of reading tools, a personalized training program and quizzes to track your progress. The app is frequently featured in New and Noteworthy and has over 500 5-star reviews from people who have transformed their reading habits and reclaimed valuable time. Acceleread has been received consistently positive reviews and was dubbed "the power horse of iPad speed reading applications" by MakeUseOf.com.



Key Features:

- Use advanced techniques to turbo charge reading effectiveness

- Unlearn old habits that shackle reading speed

- Absorb multiple words at once

- Improve focus

- Understand passages faster and more accurately

- Reduce frustration and increase reading efficiency

- Expand vision span

- Eliminate regression and skip-back

- Dynamically adjust reading speed to match material

- Increase retention to remember more of what is read



Device Requirements:

- Compatible with iPhone, iPod and iPad

- Requires iOS 7.0 or later

- Universal app optimized for display on all iOS devices

- 23.6 MB



The developers behind Acceleread, believe that learning to read faster will give people more time to focus on their goals for 2014. According to Rosanna Myers, lead developer at BananaBox, "Acceleread helps you read faster, so you can save time - often a couple hours a day, which swiftly adds up. We're hoping that people will use this extra time to achieve their resolutions in 2014. Who couldn't use a couple extra hours a day?"



Acceleread is free to download in the App Store. For 48 hours, from Monday January 13th to Wednesday January 15th, the premium version of Acceleread can be unlocked at 40%-50% off. Upgrading to pro will be $2.99 for iPhone, $3.99 for iPad and $5.99 for the universal power pack. Original prices are at $4.99, $7.99 and $9.99, respectively.



To learn more about the app, please visit www.acceleread.com or go to iTunes https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/acceleread-speed-reading-trainer/id528963250?mt=8 to see what Acceleread users have to say about the app, and download it.



About Bananabox, Inc.

BananaBox creates personal development software. They pair happy design with smart technology to help you be your best you. Copyright (C) 2012 BananaBox, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.



For Further Information Contact:

Rosanna Myers

Lead Developer

Bananabox, Inc.

Email: hello@acceleread.com