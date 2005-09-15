Accentuate ME™, a New and Unique Women's Accessory Boutique, is Celebrating its Grand Opening on Saturday, September 24, 2005

Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2005 --Accenutate ME™, a new unique, stylish, and trendy women’s accessory boutique, opened their doors on September 12 at the intersection of San Juan Road and Northgate in Natomas. The Grand Opening Celebration takes place on Saturday, September 24 from Noon to 6 pm. Accenutate ME™ allows women to complement and play up their wardrobes with the following accessories: belts, bridal accessories, hosiery, jewelry, ponchos, purses, and shoes.



The opening of Accenutate ME™ is a dream come true … Once upon a time there was a little girl named, Sherry who loved to play dress up … She had a blast putting on her mom’s earrings, watches, rings, feather boas, purses, and shoes … So when she grew up she opened a women’s accessory store for the “little girls” inside of all the “big girls” who still want to dress up.



During the Grand Opening Celebration, customers can participate in style workshops, hosted by stylist, Stephanie Cumberland, at 1:15 pm, 2:15 pm, and 3:15 pm. Clear Channel radio station KHYL/V101.1 will do what they do best by providing “R&B and Old School” music from 4 pm to 5 pm.



Sherry and Akim Ephraim launched Accenutate ME™ to provide unique, stylish, trendy, hip and affordable accessories for women. Their mission is to become Sacramento’s leading women’s accessory retailer. Accenutate ME™ is located at 661-B San Juan Road @ Northgate in Natomas. Store hours are 10 am to 7 pm, Monday through Saturday; and 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday.