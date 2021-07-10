Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2021 --Access Elevator, the leader in accessibility and mobility devices in Milwaukee, Appleton, and the surrounding areas, is proud to offer curved stairlifts for residential applications. Curved stairlifts provide enhanced safety for those using stairlifts by allowing the stairlift to be installed in a wider variety of home configurations.



There are a large number of homes that feature stairs that have more than a single landing or feature curves before they get to the next floor. Curved stairlifts make it possible for those with mobility issues to remain in their homes. Both Bruno and Savaria offer curved stairlifts that will fit nearly any home's stairway. Featuring a number of safety features, the curved stairlifts allow users to be confident going floor to floor.



Bruno's curved stairlift features a flat rail system, which can either be custom manufactured or pieced together. When pieced together, their curved rail system can be installed right away, where the custom-manufactured rail takes several weeks to be made. Like the hollow tubes, they can have multiple stops and offer out-of-the-way parking for the stairlift.



Savaria's curved stairlift features hollow tubes that are custom bent for each individual application. This provides a smooth and comfortable ride and is less expensive to install. They can include multiple stops in a home providing for increased use and safety.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your own home. By providing several different models of curved stairlifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has a range of different stairlifts that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.net to learn more about quality stairlift solutions in Milwaukee, Appleton, and surrounding areas.