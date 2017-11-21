Access Elevator Adds Installation of Straight Stair Lifts in Pittsburgh and Morgantown West Virginia to Their Services

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2017 --No one can say when a physical disability can occur to someone. It might be due to an accident or a temporary situation due to surgery. Whatever the reason might be, that person has a hard time taking the stairs and accessing the other floors of the house. That, however, does not need to be the situation anymore as there is Access Elevator & Lift offering the much-needed solution. They are the stairlift specialists and one of the top companies that have been providing accessibility solutions to their clients for long. Whether it is installing a residential elevator or stair lifts in Pittsburgh and Rochester, does not matter. One just has to get in touch with them, and they will come up with a solution fast.



The company has been doing this since 1969, and their good work has earned them quite a reputation among their clients. The experts have years of experience in handling the installation both for curved as well as straight stair lifts in Pittsburgh and Morgantown West Virginia. Though residential elevators are also a good option, the compact design of the stair lifts makes it a favorable choice for many. The seat, arms, and footrest fold up easily when not in use using only 12.75" at the seat and only 8" of the stairway. The lifts are designed to complement the home décor and clients can choose from a wide range of fabric and vinyl choices for each lift.



The stair lifts come with a lot of key safety features that includes a seat belt, obstruction sensors that stop the lift in case something blocks the path, constant pressure controls to stop the lift instantly when releasing to ensure safety and more.



Access Elevators are happy to have made a difference to the life of their clients with mobility issues. With a simple stair lift installation, they can bring positive changes to the life of their clients. The technicians of Access Elevators take care of the installation process that is completed within a couple of hours.



About Access Elevators

Access Elevators is one of the reputed companies that offers a wide range of mobility solutions that includes straight stair lifts in Pittsburgh and Morgantown West Virginia, home elevator, LULA Elevators, wheelchair lifts and more.