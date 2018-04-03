Access Elevator and Lift Introduces New Stairlift with Great Features

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2018 --Those who have mobility issues and require the assistance of a caregiver or is restricted to a wheelchair, then they may consider installing a stairlift in their home. It is an excellent choice that allows users to sit comfortably in a seat that takes them up the steps using the stair's railing as a track.



Access Elevator & Lift gives one varied choice in home elevators, and power stairlift and offers innovative solutions to enhance home accessibility for the mobility challenged. The company provides people with a way to gain more freedom to go where they want when they want. It also offers ergonomically designed seats and a 2-year warranty on standard lifts.



The reason the company has become so popular and attracts such voluminous customers is that for years it has treated them with quality installation and repair at reasonable cost. The installation usually takes place on the same day of the visit. After the installation, the property is restored to its previous self, with all clutters cleared by the experts.



The experts are all trained and licensed, and they have great experience of working in this field. They are always available to provide the customers with a complimentary and personal assessment of their specific needs.



The stairlift is customizable and can be folded up if it is no longer used. The company carries out a free assessment with no obligation to purchase.



The goal of Access Elevators has always been to help customers feel safe at homes and regain the confidence and independence that is so deserved by all. They pride themselves on creating the most contemporary design, using the latest innovations, and manufacturing top quality components.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator delivers highly functioning stair lifts and home elevators to customers throughout Erie, Pittsburgh, Rochester, Baffalo and Syracuse.