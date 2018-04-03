Access Elevator and Lift Sells Quality Stairlift at Reasonable Rates

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2018 --A straight lift or curved lift can make the difference between moving freely from one floor to another. As a compact mobility solution, it provides one with confidence and liberty to move up and down freely and comfortably. The best thing about this system is that it does not take too much of space in the stairwell. If one's not using the stairlift, one can quickly fold it up and the footplate.



Access Elevator and Lift is hailed for quality stairlifts and mobility equipment they provide. The company will keep one secure with simple installation. Whether one is looking for a rental or lease, new or used, Access Elevators has something for everyone.



As one of the oldest and most trusted providers of accessibility equipment and residential elevators, Access Elevator has earned a long-standing reputation all across the nation. Since 1969, they have been closely working with several manufacturers to find the right stairlift that can meet their needs. With Access Elevator offering such a wide range of stairlifts, finding the right stairlift for their needs has become easier than one thinks.



The company comes up with a complete line of robust, standard stair lifts from the compact and easy to use Stannah Sienna to the luxurious custom Stannah Starla. Skilled and trained staff is available to provide the customers with details regarding the product as well as handle the installation process.



They can accommodate virtually every stairway shape, size, and angle, carrying one smoothly in a straight line, around corners, and up multiple flights, on either side of the staircase. With a quality stairlift, all floors of the house are readily accessible to everyone.



To know more about curved stair lift, visit http://www.accesselevator.com/stairlifts/curved.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator delivers highly functioning stair lifts and home elevators to customers throughout Erie, Pittsburgh, Rochester, Baffalo and Syracuse.