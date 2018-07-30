Access Elevator and Lift Solves Mobility Issues with Stairlift Installation

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2018 --It is hard to predict when one will lose their ability to move around freely. It helps therefore to make arrangements from beforehand. Some companies are around for providing the much-needed solution for the same. Access Elevator and Lift is one such company that offers a wide range of accessibility equipment and residential elevators. The company has been around since 1969, and since that time they have been solving mobility issues of US citizens. Be it old age or an accident that has caused one to be restricted in their movement, Access Elevator and Lift has the perfect solution for them. Just installing a stairlift can take away all the pain of climbing those steep stairs for accessing the upper floors of the house. The professional installers can install a stairlift in a short period. The installation process does not take much time, neither does the installation hamper the daily work.



The team at Access Elevators and Lift can not only help with the installation but also with the selection of the stairlift. As the stairlift has to be fitted with the railing on the stairs, and which can be a straight or a curved one, the installers need to have a quick look at the same so that they can decide which stairlift will fit in the place. The question of budget is also there, and which needs to be taken into consideration as well. The company offers a complete line of robust standard stair lifts from the compact and easy to use Stannah Sienna to the luxurious custom Stannah Starla. Their highly skilled and trained staff is available to provide their clients with a complimentary and personal assessment of their specific needs.



Just installing a stairlift can give one back their independence. With a stairlift installation, all floors of the house are pretty much accessible. The compact design of the stairlift helps, and it also comes with many safety features like obstruction sensors, seat belt, locking into place, constant pressure controls and more.



The company also offers LULA Elevators, chairlifts, wheelchair lifts, residential elevators and more. Call Pittsburgh office at 412-781-9111 or Buffalo office at 716-839-2226.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator and Lift is a trusted name when it comes to installing a wide variety of chair lifts, residential elevators and stairlift for personal use.