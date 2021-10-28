Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2021 --Access Elevator proudly serves Buffalo, Rochester, Pittsburgh, Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, Erie, and the surrounding areas with chair lift technology for homeowners and businesses. As experts in the field of accessibility technology, Access Elevator answers some of the most common frequently asked questions about chair lift technology, such as:



What is the importance of chair lifts?

In addition to providing homeowners with increased accessibility, chair lifts provide businesses/organizations/institutions with solutions that keep them compliant with accessibility laws. By eliminating the burden of steps and stairs, chair lifts provide physical accessibility to all individuals under their own ability.



How much weight can chair lifts accommodate?

On average, chair lifts can accommodate 800lbs. However, certain styles are capable of holding 900lbs or more.



What's the difference between commercial and residential chair lifts?

When it comes down to it, the main difference between residential and commercial lifts are design standards. Commercial buildings have certain standards they need to uphold to ensure accessibility and legal codes are upheld.



Who needs to use a chair lift?

Individuals in wheelchairs and those with limited mobility should use chair lifts to navigate stairs, steps, and other barriers that limit accessibility.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator provides a range of accessibility solutions to homeowners and businesses throughout Buffalo, Rochester, Pittsburgh, Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, Erie, and the surrounding areas, including a range of chair lift solutions. With options in enclosed, unenclosed, hybrid, and shaftway chair lifts, the team of experienced technicians at Access Elevator works with their clients to find the right solutions to fit their needs and budget.



With a reputation for excellence dating back to 1969, Access Elevator has stayed current on the latest trends and technologies in mobility technology to offer clients the best lift solutions that improve independence, safety, and mobility for users. To learn more about chair lifts from Access Elevator, visit www.accesselevator.com.