Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2021 --Access Elevator proudly provides curved stair lifts to Rochester, Buffalo, Erie, Morgantown, WV, Pittsburgh, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas. With a team of experienced professionals in their corner, Access Elevator aims to answers their clients' most frequently asked questions about curved stair lift technology, which include:



- What is the difference between straight and curved stair lifts?



Straight stair lifts are ideal for basic stairwell designs that don't include curves or turns. Curved stair lifts accommodate unique staircases that have corners or spirals--there are stair lift models that can accommodate any type of stairwell.



- Are curved stair lifts covered by Medicare?



No, curved stair lifts are not covered by Medicare. However, there are some other programs that may help offset the expenses of curved stair lift technology.



- How long does it take to install a curved stair lift?



Once an initial consultation has been conducted by a professional technician, it takes an average of 3-5 hours, depending on the size of the project.



- Are curved stair lifts tax deductible?



If a doctor has deemed a stair lift as medically necessary, then yes, home stair lifts can be tax deductible.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator provides commercial and home accessibility solutions, such as curved stair lifts, to Pittsburgh, Erie, Rochester, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, Morgantown, WV, and the surrounding areas. With over 52 years of experience providing optimal accessibility solutions, Access Elevator has stayed current on the most advanced technologies in indoor mobility to offer realistic and functional solutions to improve indoor accessibility and safety.



Keeping their clients' budgets at the forefront of their service, Access Elevator works with their clients' needs to provide them with the best technologies to fit their specific requirements. Get in touch with Access Elevator at www.accesselevator.com to learn more about their curved stair lift solutions!