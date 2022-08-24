Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2022 --Access Elevator offers stair lifts in Rochester, Buffalo, Erie, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas. With over five decades of experience offering home mobility solutions, Access Elevator knows a thing or two about stair lift technology, which is why they have taken the time to answer these important questions about stair lifts:



Will insurance cover the cost of stair lifts?

In most cases, Medicare and other private insurance companies do not cover the cost of stair lift technology.



What happens to stair lifts in the event of a power outage?

In the event of a power outage, most stair lifts will continue to operate as normal, as the majority of stair lifts are powered by batteries. Some stair lifts may even charge on the tracks, depending on the stair lift style.



How long does it take to install a stair lift?

The time of installation depends on the staircase itself and the type of stair lift the homeowner or business owner has chosen. In some cases, stair lift installation can be achieved in two hours or less.



