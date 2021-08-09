Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2021 --Access Elevator answers frequently asked questions about custom elevators for homeowners in Buffalo, Rochester, Pittsburgh, and the surrounding areas.



With over 52 years of experience in custom home mobility solutions, Access Elevators has kept up with the latest trends and technologies to provide their clients with custom elevator solutions that meet their client's needs. Here are some common questions that homeowners ask about custom elevators:



What customizations can be made to home elevators?

Most custom elevators are customized in the cab. From handrails, flooring, ceiling, walls, and color, residential elevators can be customized to fit the unique design preferences. This includes wood customizations with options in cherry, oak, maple, walnut, and more.



Are home elevators safe?

Safety is a top priority for Access Elevator, which is why they only carry the safest and most efficient elevator options on the market, including PVE Vacuum Elevators, Stiltz Elevators, Symmetry Elevators, and more!



Do home elevators require pits for installation?

No. Many commercial elevators require pits for installation. While this is common for commercial buildings, most homeowners do not need to dig a special pit for elevator installation. Access Elevator offers pit-less models that are non-invasive and easily installed.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator specializes in providing a range of custom elevator options to their clients in Pittsburgh, Rochester, Buffalo, and the surrounding areas. Working with several all-American manufacturers, Access Elevator is dedicated to providing the best indoor mobility technology at the best rates. With over five decades of experience providing home mobility solutions, Access Elevator has gained a reputation for excellence when it comes to practical and safe home mobility technology.



From cab customizations to optional safety features, Access Elevator helps its clients customize each aspect of custom elevator technology for optimal safety, function, and mobility. Visit www.accesselevator.com for more info on custom elevators!