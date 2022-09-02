Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2022 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, has installed curved stairlifts for hundreds of homeowners in Galena, Naperville, Glenview, Hinsdale, Springfield, Kankakee, and the surrounding areas. From gently curved stairs to a winding staircase, they have added a curved stairlift on nearly every stairway one can imagine. Don't put family members' health and safety at risk, contact Access Elevator today to learn how homeowners can remain safely in their homes with a curved stairlift.



Because no two homes are the same, it holds that no two staircases are the same either. This necessitates that any curved stairlift that is installed in a home will be a custom installation. The curves will need to be done right so that the chair and rider will not touch any walls or get hung up in any way.



The goal is to provide a safe ride both up and down the stairs in the stairlift without the need to get off until the rider is at the top or bottom of the stairs. With custom installations of curved stair lifts, homeowners will benefit from having corners being made tight, landings that are done properly, and the whole stair lift bring properly fit for the home's stairs.



If there are any straight paths, those will need to be custom lengths as well. And as homes age walls that were once straight now might be slightly out of square. You may also have a landing midway down your staircase that needs to be handled properly.



Stairs come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Some stairs are wide while others can be narrow. Often stairs are made of wood, especially inside a home, but if they are adding a curved stairlift outdoors then it might be metal, concrete, or another material. Access Elevator has added curved stairlifts in places where people might not think they could be added.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living. By providing several different models of curved stairlifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has a range of different platform lifts that can be tailored to fit the individual and businesses' unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in Galena, Naperville, Glenview, Hinsdale, Springfield, Kankakee, and the surrounding areas.