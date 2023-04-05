Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2023 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, is pleased to now offer several different power transport wheelchair options that will open new aspects of life to people in Green Bay, Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, and the surrounding areas. They provide a couple of options for power transport wheelchairs that are sure to meet the needs of most wheelchair users, whether they use a wheelchair all the time or only occasionally.



There are many people who do not need to use a wheelchair all of the time but would like to have a light, yet powerful, powered wheelchair that they can use whenever they need it. The Whill Power Chairs that Access Elevator offers fit this bill perfectly. They provide many miles of use between charges and are light enough to take nearly anywhere.



The Whill Power Chairs also fold up to take up less space when stored. This small footprint also means it is easy to travel with and can be taken on planes as luggage. And these are full-sized power transport wheelchairs that will fit nearly anyone and allow users to get around when they aren't able to themselves.



Regular wheelchairs work great in many settings, but mostly in urban scenarios. They are not off-road worthy, but fortunately there is now an answer for those who want to go off of hard surfaces and explore the world more. TrackMaster wheelchairs provide users with a tracked wheelchair that is perfect for enjoying parks, taking trails, and generally being capable of handling a variety of surfaces with ease.



The TrackMaster wheelchair options are great in the wild, as well as on sidewalks, and even in the home. The tracked movement provides grip when it need it, without the instability of a traditional wheelchair. And if customers don't need something quite so powerful but they still want assistance in getting around, Whill Power Chairs are the perfect option to upgrade a regular wheelchair. Join the growing number of satisfied customers in Green Bay, Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, and the surrounding areas who have experienced improved quality of life and freedom with power transport wheelchairs from Access Elevator. Contact them today to learn more.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator offers different mobility devices that can be tailored to fit the individual and businesses' unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in Green Bay, Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Appleton, Neenah, and the surrounding areas.