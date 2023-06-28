Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2023 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, has taken over a facility in LaCrosse, Wisconsin to ensure that mobility needs of the region will continue being offered. Rather than see a mobility business leave the area, they stepped in to keep offering these great devices to the region, and will be enhancing the offerings with devices like Whill power chairs. These Whill power chairs are already available at their other locations in Appleton, Green Bay, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee, Neenah, and the surrounding areas, and now they will be available at the LaCrosse location as well.



When clients have one of the Whill power chairs, they have the freedom to go anywhere that they desire. These are light yet powerful mobility devices that fold up for easy storage or transport. They provide many miles of use between charges and are light enough to take nearly anywhere. The Whill power chairs are also air travel certified so users don't need to leave them at home when they fly.



Regular wheelchairs can quickly become tiring to move around in, and users don't want to impose on their friends or family to push them around. With the Whill power chairs users no longer need to have assistance from someone else to get around, and they won't get tired quickly from having to move themselves in a wheelchair.



Access Elevator offers two different models of Whill power chairs: the model F and the model C2. The model F power chair is a lightweight powerhouse. While it weighs just 60 pounds it can handle up to 250 pounds and can travel more than 10 miles on a charge. The model C2 is heavier but also can handle up to 300 pounds and also has a 10+ mile range. These Whill power chairs will be able to take users where ever they want to go and won't be in the way when they don't need them.



Users don't have to limit their travel that they would like to do with these electric travel wheelchairs. Just ask anyone that owns a Whill power chair in Appleton, Green Bay, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee, and Neenah. Contact the team at Access Elevator today to learn more about getting freedom and a sense of adventure back with Whill power chairs.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator offers different mobility devices that can be tailored to fit the individual and businesses's unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in Mauston, Peoria, Oshkosh, LaCrosse, Chicago, Milwaukee, and the surrounding areas.