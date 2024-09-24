Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2024 --Access Elevator is the premier choice for stairway lifts in Rochester, Erie, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas. Offering a wide range of models and styles, including curved and straight stairway lifts, they provide customized solutions to meet each homeowner's unique needs.



While stairway lifts have proven to be a worthwhile investment for aging individuals, and those with mobility constraints, there are still some myths circulating about stairway lifts that may prevent homeowners from investing in this life-changing technology.



To clear up the confusion, Access Elevator has debunked four of the most common myths about stairway lifts, which include:



Myth 1: Stairway Lifts are Only for the Elderly



Stairway lifts are commonly thought to be solely for elderly individuals, but they can greatly benefit anyone with mobility challenges. This includes individuals recovering from surgeries, those with chronic health conditions, and people with disabilities.



Myth 2: Stairway Lifts are Difficult to Install



Contrary to popular belief, installing a stairway lift is neither complex nor overly time-consuming. Professional installers can typically complete the process in a few hours without requiring significant modifications to the home.



Myth 3: Stairway Lifts are Expensive



Stairway lifts may seem like a costly investment, but they are often more affordable than expected. The price varies based on the model and customization options chosen. Additionally, many companies offer financing plans to alleviate the financial burden of installation.



Myth 4: Stairway Lifts Take Up Too Much Space



Modern stairway lifts are designed to be space-efficient and unobtrusive. Many models include foldable seats and rails, ensuring that the stairs remain accessible to others when the lift is not in use.



With a commitment to safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Access Elevator ensures seamless installation and maintenance of stairway lifts in Rochester, Erie, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas. Their expert team works closely with clients to select the perfect stairway lift, ensuring enhanced mobility and independence within the home.



For top-quality stairway lifts and exceptional service, Access Elevator is the trusted name in the region!