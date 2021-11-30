Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2021 --Access Elevator offers a selection of home elevators to Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Rochester, Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, Erie, and the surrounding areas. With an extensive knowledge of elevator installation, Access Elevator advises their clients on the best places to install home elevator technology.



Home elevators are a worthwhile investment that increase freedom and accessibility for individuals with limited mobility. However, determining the right location to install a home elevator can prove difficult for homeowners. Access Elevator advises that homeowners asses and consider a few things before deciding on a location such as:



- Home elevator size

- Elevator accommodations

- Function/purpose of home elevator

- Home layout



Furthermore, Access Elevator provides their opinion on some of the best places to have home elevator technology installed:



- Stairwells - Home elevators can be installed alongside or in-place-of stairwells. This is the most popular place for home elevator installation.



- Garages - Garages are a discreet place to install home elevators, enabling hassle-free indoor/outdoor accessibility.



- Core Rooms - Typically elevator users are in need of home elevator technology that transports them to a specific room. Core rooms such as living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens are ideal places to have elevators installed.



Access Elevator has extensive experience providing home elevators in Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Rochester, Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, Erie, and the surrounding areas. With a range of home elevator options to fit any budget and mobility need, the technicians at Access Elevator get to know clients personally to offer them the mobility solutions that match their budget and unique requirements. From all aspects of sales to installation, Access Elevator provides a complete service to ensure their client's complete satisfaction.



