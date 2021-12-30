Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2021 --Access Elevator offers hybrid wheelchair lifts to Erie, Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Morgantown, WV, Rochester, Pittsburgh, and the surrounding areas. Understanding that these hybrid lift solutions make life easier for individuals with limited mobility, Access Elevator informs their clients of the top 5 benefits of hybrid wheelchair lifts, which include:



Style - Hybrid wheelchair lifts provide a similar look and feel as elevators, but operate similarly to wheelchair lifts. With over 200 optional colors and styles available, these attractive indoor mobility solutions can fit any home or building.



Independence - Hybrid wheelchair lifts enable individuals to move freely about their homes/buildings without relying on others' help or support, increasing independence and quality of life.



Safety - These unique wheelchair lifts are built to not only increase safety for their users, but are built with safety embedded in their design. Equipped with emergency stop switches, landing interlocks, rupture valves, and an A.W.A.R.E. diagnostics system, users are safeguarded by a range of safety risks.



Longevity - Hybrid wheelchair lifts are built to last for years, and Access Elevator is so confident in their hybrid lift design that they offer an industry leading 4-year warranty on their hybrid wheelchair lift technology.



Cost - Not only can hybrid lifts be more affordable than other mobility solutions, but these lifts are engineered to allow cost effective repairs if things go wrong.



High Traffic – Hybrid lifts are best used in high traffic situations. Having an elevator body gives them an advantage over a normal wheelchair lift.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator is proud to provide hybrid wheelchair lifts in Erie, Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Morgantown, WV, Rochester, Pittsburgh, and the surrounding areas. As a family business with experience dating back to 1969, Access Elevator is known for offering unmatched service and mobility technologies to homeowners and businesses. By getting to know their clients personally, and gauging their wants, needs, and desires, Access Elevators bridges the gap between safe accessibility and increased independence for individuals with limited mobility.



Working with the most respected brands in hybrid wheelchair lift technology, Access Elevator ensures that their clients receive the best mobility solutions at the best rates. Visit www.accesselevator.com today!