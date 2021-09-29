Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2021 --Access Elevator is proud to provide clients in Ithaca, NY, Pittsburgh, Morgantown, WV, Rochester, Buffalo, Erie, and surrounding areas with a range of enclosed wheelchair lift options. Serving both homeowners and businesses, Access Elevator discusses the advantages of enclosed wheelchair lifts for both businesses and homeowners.



Functioning through constant pressure that pushes panels to multi-stories and levels, enclosed wheelchair lifts increase mobility and access for users. With lift function reaching an average of 15 meters (50 feet), these lifts can travel up and down levels of homes/buildings with ease.



Commercial Enclosed Wheelchair Lifts

Commercial businesses and buildings need to ensure that their spaces are ADA-compliant. Having enclosed wheelchair lifts installed ensures that commercial businesses are keeping up with ADA requirements and their client's needs by providing mobility solutions for all people regardless of handicap or limited mobility. Not to mention, wheelchair lifts are a more affordable solution than commercial elevators.



Residential Enclosed Wheelchair Lifts

Access Elevator helps homeowners find affordable home mobility solutions with wheelchair lift technology. Ensuring the same range of mobility as home elevators, homeowners can enjoy increased mobility with enclosed lifts-- without the burden of disruptive home construction.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator serves homeowners and businesses throughout Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, Morgantown, WV, Rochester, Erie, and the surrounding areas with enclosed wheelchair lift technology. For the last five decades, Access Elevator has kept current on the latest designs and technologies in home mobility to provide its clients with the best mobility solutions possible at the best rates.



Understanding that all their client's needs are unique, the team of qualified technicians at Access Elevators works diligently alongside their clients to connect them with the technology they need to move freely within their homes and/or provide their customers with increased access to their business.