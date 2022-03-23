Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2022 --Access Elevator offers a wide selection of mobility solutions, including custom elevators in Pittsburgh, Rochester, Buffalo, Erie, and the surrounding areas. Partnering with Symmetry Elevator, Access Elevators provides high-quality custom elevator solutions that are designed and built with their clients' needs in mind. When purchasing Symmetry elevators from Access Elevator, customers have the choice to customize several features of their elevator, such as:



Cabs - As the most prominent design feature of custom elevators, clients have the option to customize their Symmetry elevator cabs. From curved doors, handrails, glass panels, and more, there are multiple aspects of Symmetry elevator cabs that can be customized to create a unique look.



Car Panels - Elevator car panels can be aesthetically pleasing, from simple designs to more complex. Access Elevator offers a vast selection of car panel wood styles to choose from, including maple, birch, red oak, white oak, hickory, cherry, mahogany, walnut, or alder.



Fixtures - Fixtures refer to a range of customizable features that can be added to custom Symmetry elevators as a final touch. Some examples of common fixtures include handrails, LED lights, phone boxes, hall stations, custom operating panels, and more.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator proudly provides custom elevators throughout Rochester, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Erie and the surrounding areas. Understanding that all of their clients' accessibility needs differ, Access Elevator offers custom elevator solutions that are crafted to meet the budget, style, and unique needs of each individual customer. From custom elevators for businesses to elevator technology for residents in the area, Access Elevator offers custom-designed and custom-built options.



As a family owned and operated business serving other local businesses and residents in their area, the team at Access Elevator have a passion for serving their community through custom mobility technologies that make their clients' lives easier. Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more about custom elevators.