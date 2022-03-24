Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2022 --Access Elevator offers platform lifts in Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, Rochester, Erie, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, and the surrounding areas. While platform lift technology is generally used for individuals who are disabled or those with limited mobility, Access Elevator discusses some other practical uses for platform lift technology.



Often called wheelchair lifts, platform lifts are compact units that can be stretched and compressed to eliminate the burden of stairs, steps, and other barriers. Other uses of platform lifts include:



1. Visual Impairment - Platform lifts are not just good for individuals with limited mobility, but those with visual impairment. Braille may also be added to lifts for enhanced user experience.

2. Injuries - Short term injuries can cause complicated mobility issues. Platform lift technology can be installed to provide safe transport between floors when injured individuals need a helping hand.

3. Stock - Transporting people is not the only use of platform lift technology. Businesses may use platform lifts to transport stock safety up and down multiple levels.

4. Strollers - Platform lifts can eliminate the burden of stairs for parents and caretakers who struggle with heavy strollers up and down stairs.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator provides a range of accessibility technologies, including platform lifts in Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, Rochester, Erie, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, and the surrounding areas. As a family owned and operated business since 1969, Access Elevator goes above and beyond to meet their client's needs, offering them the technologies required to improve mobility and freedom.



Installing hundreds of elevators and platform lifts a year, Access Elevator is the number one choice for businesses and residents in Rochester, Erie, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas seeking advanced platform lift technology. Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more about Access Elevator and platform lift technology.