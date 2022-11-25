Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2022 --Access Elevator offers a range of home and commercial platform lifts to Rochester, Pittsburgh, Erie, Buffalo, Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas. By working with clients directly, the team of technicians at Access Elevator seeks to provide clients with the ideal platform lifts for their needs.



Platform elevators are described as mechanical structures that provide users with access to two or more floors. With the goal of increasing mobility and safety for all, platform lifts are large enough to accommodate wheelchairs, and can be easily installed into homes or commercial buildings.



Home Platform Lifts

Platform lifts can be installed into most residential buildings and homes. Due to their small footprint, residential platform lifts are a popular choice for homeowners that want to eliminate the burden of stairs and steps.



Platform lifts can also be customized with personalized features to fit the aesthetic of homes, which can add to the overall elegance and style of homes, rather than take away from it.



Commercial Platform Lifts

Platform lifts are an affordable mobility solution for businesses. Not only do platform lifts serve a practical purpose for lift users, but platform lifts keep businesses and other public spaces ADA compliant.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator provides platform lifts in Rochester, Pittsburgh, Erie, Buffalo, Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas. Founded in 1969, Access Elevator has decades of experience offering innovative and practical accessibility solutions to their community. With options in enclosed platform lifts, unenclosed lifts, shaftway platform lifts, and more, Access Elevator provides their clients with a range of lift options that fit any budget and need.



In addition to platform lifts Access Elevator provides home elevators, curved and straight stair lifts, and other technologies for homeowners and businesses in the area. Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more about Access Elevator and their platform lifts for Rochester, Pittsburgh, Erie, Buffalo, Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas.