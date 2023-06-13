Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2023 --Access Elevator provides a wide selection of wheelchair lifts to businesses and residents in Rochester, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, Morgantown, WV, Pittsburgh, Erie, and the surrounding areas. With over 50 years of experience offering wheelchair lifts and other mobility products, Access Elevator shares some insight into some of the reasons why wheelchair lift technology has become a popular and preferred mobility solution for businesses and residents in their community.



There are several different types of wheelchair lifts available. From enclosed lifts that mimic the look of elevators to unenclosed platforms that smoothly rise above stairs and steps, there is no one technology that encompasses all wheelchair lifts. However, most wheelchair lifts do happen to have these three things in common:



Affordability

Wheelchair lifts are an affordable investment compared to other mobility technologies. Individuals can also explore financing options through Access Elevator.



User-Friendly

Wheelchair lifts are a straightforward mobility solution that does not require any advanced training to operate. Users can control wheelchair lifts from simple controls, which also increases independence.



Simplicity

Not only are wheelchair lifts a fairly simplistic design, but they can usually be installed quickly and effortlessly for near-immediate use.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator offers a wide selection of residential and commercial wheelchair lifts to Rochester, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, Morgantown, WV, Pittsburgh, Erie, and the surrounding areas. With the goal of improving safety and independence for individuals with limited mobility, Access Elevator's wheelchair lifts are installed where they are most needed. Available in several different models, including shaftway lifts, unenclosed lifts, hybrid lifts, and more, Access Elevator matches their clients with the right wheelchair lift solutions that meet their practical needs and budgetary expectations.



Since 1969 Access Elevator has been the preferred choice for home and commercial mobility solutions in their community. Those interested can visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more about wheelchair lifts for Rochester, Buffalo, Ithaca, NY, Morgantown, WV, Pittsburgh, Erie, and the surrounding areas.