Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2021 --Access Elevator offers a variety of LU/LA elevators to Rochester, Buffalo, Morgantown, WV, Pittsburgh, Ithaca, NY, Erie, and the surrounding area. With a dedication to offering the highest standard of mobility technology, Access Elevator partners with Symmetry to provide homes and commercial businesses with the most reliable and advanced LU/LA elevator solutions on the market.



When it comes to safety, quality, and variety, no one does it better than Symmetry. Limited by speed and capacity, Symmetry LU/LA elevators offer users a personalized experience, which makes these elevator models ideal for homeowners or for limited commercial use. Here's why Access Elevator partners with Symmetry to offer limited use limited application elevator technology:



Safety - There's nothing more important than safety, which is why Symmetry LU/LA elevators are built with a selection of safety features including car stop switches, bi-directional floor leveling, emergency backup power supply, and so much more!



Quality - Symmetry LU/LA elevators are manufactured in the USA and built to last for years to come. Equipped with a range of ADA-compliant features, energy saving LED technology, and six-stop capability, these elevators were built with the user in mind.



Variety - Symmetry offers a range of optional features to fit their clients' unique tastes. These features include:



Buffers

Custom Wood Cabs

Over Speed Governor

Fire Rated Cab Gates

3 Phase Motor

Additional Overhead, and more!



