Access Elevator proudly offers curved stairlifts in Buffalo, Rochester, Ithaca, NY, Erie, and the surrounding areas. As an affordable and practical option for both homes and commercial properties, curved stairlifts enable individuals to move independently and safely without the challenge of stairs holding them back.



Curved stairlifts are a great accessibility solution for homeowners and businesses that want to improve the safety of their property, while providing independence for individuals with limited mobility.



While the expenses of curved stairlifts are fairly clear, there are a few considerations that determine the actual cost of curved stairlift technology, such as:



Upfront Cost - The upfront cost of curved stairlifts includes the overall cost of curved stairlift technology and installation. Individuals can expect to pay between 5K-10K for their curved stairlifts, depending the brand and style chosen.

Locational Cost - The location of curved stairlift technology plays a role in determining the overall installation cost. For instance, outdoor curved stairlifts are typically more expensive to install than indoor lifts.

Maintenance Cost - Stairlifts, both curved and straight, require regular maintenance to ensure optimal function. Stairlift owners should budget $100-$200 annually for professional maintenance services.



Since 1969, Access Elevator has been providing curved stairlifts in Buffalo, Rochester, Ithaca, NY, Erie, and the surrounding areas. With options in both commercial and residential applications, Access Elevator works with their clients to find the ideal curved stairlift technology to match practical needs and property requirements.



