Access Elevator is a respected supplier of LU/LA elevators in Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Erie, Rochester, Morgantown, WV, Ithaca, NY, and the surrounding areas. While traditional elevators are a popular choice for most commercial buildings in the area, LU/LA elevators offer a compact solution for small buildings and homes in the area.



Some of the key differences between traditional elevators and LU/LA elevators include:



Traditional Elevators



Traditional elevators are renowned for their robust performance and are commonly associated with high-rise buildings. Some distinguishing features set traditional elevators apart from LU/LA elevators:



Capacity - Traditional elevators typically have a significant passenger capacity, often designed to carry large numbers of passengers; ideal for high traffic areas.

Speed - Traditional elevators are meticulously engineered for rapid speeds to swiftly navigate through multiple floors.

Customization - The versatility of traditional elevators shines through their extensive range of design and customization options. This adaptability allows them to seamlessly integrate with diverse architectural styles.



LU/LA Elevators



These specialized elevators are purpose-built for distinct applications, specifically to facilitate accessibility in low-rise buildings and even homes. Some defining characteristics that set LU/LA elevators apart from their traditional elevators include:



Low-Rise - LU/LA elevators are meticulously tailored for low-rise structures, typically with a maximum height of 25 feet.

Compact Design - LU/LA elevators are engineered with a compact and space-efficient structure. In comparison to traditional elevators, their design optimizes available space.

Cost & Regulatory Compliance - LU/LA elevators are carefully crafted to adhere to ADA regulatory standards, making them a cost-effective means of delivering accessibility.



