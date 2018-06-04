Access Elevator Emerges the Top Place for Investing in Stair Lifts

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2018 --No one wants to be captive in their home. Even if it is because of old age, or surgery for which one's mobility is restricted, there are solutions available nowadays with the help of which one can easily move around their home independently. When movement is limited, the one thing that becomes a big challenge is the stairs. It becomes difficult to access the other levels if the house is multi-leveled. For those who are restricted to a wheelchair, things are more difficult. That is where Access Elevator and Lift comes with practical solutions. They offer a wide range of chair lifts and stair lifts that comes with a wide range of features. To say that an Access Elevator stair lift can change the life of an individual with mobility restrictions, then that is not wrong at all.



The stair lift installers with Access Elevator and Lift have years of experience in installing the residential elevators, chair lifts and stair lift across homes in and around Buffalo, Erie, Rochester, Syracuse, and Pittsburgh. They have changed the way a moden house now functions. They are efficient in installing stair lifts for both straight stairs and curved stairs. While many companies offer only straight stair lifts, Access Elevator deals in both. One of the lifts installing professionals is of the opinion that the demand for curved stairlift is more and they have been meeting the needs of their clients with expert hands over the years.



The curved stair lifts come with a wide range of features that includes a powered swivel for safe dismount once the lift reaches the landing. The continuous charge function allows the lift to be parked anywhere in the track when not in use. The stair lifts also come with a powered footplate and as the lifts are all remote controlled, parking and calling the stairlift is also easier.



About Access Elevator and Lift

Access Elevator and Lift is one company that offers a wide range of solutions in chair lifts, stair lifts and residential elevaors. With exceptional customer service and easy to use products, Access Elevator is amongst the top home lift suppliers in the industry.