Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2019 --Access Elevator is encouraging all those who struggle with limited mobility to review options for adding an accessibility solution into their home. Accessibility lift options available from Access Elevator include stairlifts, home elevators, and wheelchair lifts. With a growing older population, families and caregivers need to explore these options in order to improve the overall quality of life for themselves and their loved ones with mobility issues.



Currently, 1.5 million residents of the US are using manual wheelchairs. This number encompasses several different groups including the elderly, those limited with degenerative diseases causing mobility impairment, as well as other physical challenges. Many of those using manual wheelchairs have issues with transportation and entry into their homes. Solving the mobility issue by installing an accessibility solution, like a wheelchair lift, gives these individuals greater access to all floors and rooms within their homes and allows them to stay in the home they love for years to come without having to be moved to assisted living or another housing option. Additionally, assisted living may present other issues including a steep increase in housing costs and long waiting lists.



Access Elevator is looking to educate customers on the benefits of wheelchair lifts as an option to allow those with mobility issues to overcome obstacles presented by stairs. Wheelchair lifts are surprisingly affordable and do not compromise the architectural character or structure integrity of the interior or exterior of a home. In fact, potential customers are invited to explore the various aesthetic options including over 200 color choices and various wood grain exteriors as well as optional "drive" systems. Wheelchair lifts are available from Access Elevator in several different styles including unenclosed, enclosed, shaftway, and hybrid for both residential and commercial applications.



Safety features of Access Elevator wheelchair lifts include nonskid platforms, alarm and emergency stop switches, grab rails, and landing locks. The lifts fold up when not in use to be as unobtrusive as possible. Wheelchair lifts can go as high as 14', and have a limit of 750 pounds and meet ADA requirements. They are also typically quick and easy to install.



An accessibility solution, like a wheelchair lift, not only helps people stay in their current homes, but they also help with the transportation of heavy items from one floor to the next, lessening the chance of a debilitating fall.



Multiple floors within a home don't have to be an obstacle. Learn more about all types of wheelchair lifts available from Access Elevator by visiting our website: www.accesselevator.com/platform-lifts-wheelchair-lifts-pittsburgh-buffalo-rochester/