Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2020 --Access Elevator serves the communities of Rochester, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Syracuse, Ithaca NY, and Morgantown WV with quality stairlift technology that increases mobility in homes and businesses. With a broad range of styles and functions, both business owners and homeowners can promote a safer and more independent environment.



Multi-story buildings can pose a complicated issue for individuals of all ages with limited mobility. Individuals with limited mobility should have the option to move freely within their home and business without worrying about their safety or independence. Access Elevator helps homeowners and business owners equip their buildings with stairlift technology that is safe, affordable, and versatile.



Residents of Rochester, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, or the surrounding areas turn to Access Elevator to assist with the installation of residential stairlift technology that is required to feel more independent and safer in multi-story homes. Home stairlifts come in a variety of shapes, sizes, styles, and colors. For example, a straight stairlift can transport passengers safely from the ground up with ease and comfort. For homes with customized or unique stairwells, curved stairlifts accommodate the features of unique stairs to provide increased mobility without changing the structure of homes. On the other hand, outdoor stairlifts can be installed to withstand the elements and provide residents with mobility outdoors.



Businesses and institutions in Buffalo, Morgantown WV, Ithaca NY, and areas nearby can trust Access Elevator to install professional-grade stairlifts that increase mobility and promote safety for visitors and clients. Although they may not be ADA approved, commercial stairlifts create a more inclusive environment for all individuals visiting or working in commercial environments. Churches and other places of worship often use commercial stairlifts to accommodate members, ensuring that no one is restricted by their limited mobility. Wheelchair lifts are also common indoor mobility options for institutions and businesses.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator is a family-owned business founded in 1969. With an emphasis on helping individuals of all ages with limited mobility, Access Elevator serves residents and businesses in Rochester, Morgantown WV, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Ithaca NY, and the surrounding areas. Carrying an impressive inventory of both indoor and outdoor stairlifts, Access Elevator offers stairlift technology that's innovative and affordable. Contact Access Elevator to learn more about the stairlift that's right for your home or business. For more information please visit www.accesselevator.com.