While straight stair lifts can be installed easily and efficiently, installation is always best when left to the professionals. Here is what one can expect when hiring Access Elevator for straight stair lift installation:



- Consultation/ Assessment - The initial step involves contacting a reputable stair lift installation company such as Access Elevator to schedule a consultation. During this phase, a representative from the company will visit the client's home to assess the staircase and offer their professional recommendations.



- Customization - Straight stair lifts undergo customization to match the precise dimensions and requirements of the staircase. This process entails measuring the length of the stairs and determining the optimal placement of the rail, chair, or platform component.



- Rail Installation - The installation team commences by firmly attaching the rail to the staircase, utilizing brackets or other secure mounting mechanisms.



- Chair Installation - Once the rail is securely in place, the chair or platform of the stair lift is installed. It is affixed firmly to the rail, ensuring stability and durability. The design of the chair or platform is specifically crafted to provide comfortable and safe transportation for the user along the stairs.



- Electrical Connections - The installation team undertakes the task of connecting the lift to the nearest power outlet to ensure proper electrical connection.



- Testing - Upon completion of the installation process, the team conducts a thorough testing procedure to ensure the optimal functioning of the stair lift. This includes a comprehensive demonstration to familiarize the user with the safe and efficient operation of the lift.



