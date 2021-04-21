Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2021 --Access Elevator provides vacuum elevator technology to Morgantown, WV, Pittsburgh, Rochester, Erie, Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, and the surrounding areas. With three quality PVE vacuum elevators to choose from, Access Elevator helps homeowners increase indoor mobility.



Vacuum elevator technology is a popular trend amongst homeowners looking to increase their indoor mobility. With benefits that include improved safety, energy-efficiency, and plug & play functionality, it's no wonder why homeowners are turning to vacuum elevator technology to fulfill their home mobility needs.



Access Elevator meets the needs of its clients with three PVE vacuum elevator models including the PVE30, PVE37, and PVE52.



The PVE30 vacuum elevator is a single passenger air pressure elevator ideal for homeowners. Accommodating weights of up to 350 pounds and diameters of 30 inches around, these compact elevators fit perfectly into any home's design and can reach heights of up to 50ft.



The PVE37 vacuum elevator design can be used as a single or double elevator with weight capacities of up to 450 pounds. With a larger diameter of 37 inches, these powerful elevators come equipped with seating space for passengers to rest their feet while traveling up and down levels.



The PVE52 vacuum elevator model is the largest vacuum elevator that Access Elevator provides. Handling up to 525 lbs and diameters of 52 inches, these elevators can accommodate up to three passengers at a time. In addition to its size, the PVE52 offers energy-efficiency benefits and can connect to standard 220V, 35 Amp, single-phase electrical service.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator is a home mobility company that serves Pittsburgh, Rochester, Buffalo, Erie, Ithaca, NY, Morgantown, WV, and the surrounding areas with advanced mobility solutions. By working with the budgets and requirements of their clients, the team of technicians at Access Elevator helps individuals select their right home mobility technology for their needs.



With over four decades of experience serving homeowners and businesses, Access Elevator is proud to offer clients home mobility solutions that increase independence. Learn more about Access Elevator by visiting www.accesselevator.com today!