Access Elevator offers practical and affordable Stannah stair lifts to Rochester, Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Erie, and the surrounding areas. As a customizable home mobility solution, Access Elevator points out that Stannah Stair Lifts make a great gift during the holiday season.



Available for multiple applications, including indoor, outdoor, straight, and curved staircases, Stannah Stair Lifts help to enhance mobility for individuals that are aging or physically disabled. When stair lifts are installed, the burden of stairs is no longer a burden!



According to Access Elevator, Stannah Stair Lift technology makes a perfect holiday gift for several reasons:



Independence - Independence is perhaps the most compelling reason why Stannah Stair Lifts make a good holiday gift. With Stannah Stair Lifts, individuals can move freely throughout spaces with no need to ask for assistance.

Safety - Stannah Stair Lifts can help to improve the safety of homes. By eliminating the challenge of stairs these lifts provide peace of mind to both the user and their loved ones.

Aesthetic - Stair lift technology fits right into the aesthetic of homes without the need for costly or intrusive construction. Stannah Stair Lifts are custom-fitted to staircases–not the other way around!



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator is proud to provide a wide range of practical accessibility solutions, such as Stannah Stair Lifts for Rochester, Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Erie, and the surrounding areas. Working closely with their clients to understand their wants and needs for their stair lift technology, the skilled technicians at Access Elevator help clients find the ideal Stannah Stair Lift technology that fits their practical and budgetary requirements. From outdoor stair lights, indoor curved lids, straight Stannah Stair Lifts, and more, Access Elevator has it all!



For over five decades Access Elevator has been the preferred solution for commercial and residential mobility solutions in the community. Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more about Stannah Stair Lifts in Rochester, Ithaca, NY, Buffalo, Erie, and the surrounding areas.