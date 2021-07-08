Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2021 --Access Elevator, the leader in residential and commercial accessibility and mobility devices, is proud to represent the American-made Bruno stairlifts for Milwaukee, Appleton, and the surrounding areas. Access Elevator offers several different models of stairlifts from Bruno that provide accessibility for both caregivers and persons with limited mobility.



Bruno stairlifts feature a variety of configurations and safety features that will meet your needs and budget. They are perfect for those who are aging, have suffered an accident, or even an illness that limits mobility and makes using stairs a challenge. Models come in a variety of colors and finishes to match existing aesthetics.



The Bruno Elite SRE-2010 features a vertical rail system and is ultra-compact, installing to within 6 inches from the wall. The arms, seat, and footrest fold up creating plenty of space to walk on the stairs. The Elite has a soft-start, soft-stop creating a comfortable ride for the user. This model also has a few additional options to further enhance the user experience.



The new Bruno Elan SRE-3050 features several new modern color schemes to better match your home's décor; a redesigned seat for increased comfort; more compact when folded up; and more ergonomic arm controls for easier operation. The Elan SRE-3050 also features an optional power swivel seat for added ease of getting into and out of the seat at the top of your stairs.



The Bruno Elite Curved stairlift delivers an unmatched smooth, quiet ride from start to finish. If you have a curved staircase or a split staircase, the Bruno Elite Curved stairlift is the solution you need. This model also offers unique features, such as top or bottom park positioning, as well as the option to mid-park the chair for staircases with middle landings



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your own home. By providing several different models of stairlifts from Bruno, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has a range of different stairlifts that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.net to learn more about quality stairlift solutions in Milwaukee, Appleton, and the surrounding areas.