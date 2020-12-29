Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2020 --Access Elevator is proud to represent an American company that is dedicated to promoting mobility, safety, and independence. Bruno stair lifts provide accessibility for both caregivers and persons with limited mobility.



Stairlifts can have a variety of features appropriate for your individual needs and budget. They are perfect for those who are aging, have suffered an accident, or even an illness that limits mobility and makes using stairs a challenge. Models come in a variety of colors and finishes to match existing aesthetics.



The new Bruno Elan model features several new modern color schemes to better match your home's décor; a redesigned seat for increased comfort; more compact when folded up; and more ergonomic arm controls for easier operation. The Elan also features an optional power swivel seat for added ease of getting into and out of the seat at the top of your stairs.



The Bruno Elite model features a vertical rail system and is ultra-compact, installing to within 6 inches from the wall. The arms, seat, and footrest fold up creating plenty of space to walk on the stairs. The Elite has a soft-start, soft-stop creating a comfortable ride for the user. This model also has a few additional options to further enhance the user experience.



The Bruno Elite Curved stair lift delivers an unmatched smooth, quiet ride from start to finish. If you have a curved staircase or a split staircase, the Bruno Elite Curved stair lift is the solution you need. This model also offers unique features, such as top or bottom park positioning, as well as the option to mid-park the chair for staircases with middle landings.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your own home. By providing several different models of stair lifts from Bruno, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has a range of different stair lifts that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements. Visit www.accesselevator.net to learn more about quality stair lift solutions in Milwaukee, Appleton, and surrounding areas.