Access Elevator, a leader in home mobility products including wheelchair accessible vehicles, stairlifts, home elevators and more, is proud to offer American-made Bruno stairlifts to homeowners living in Peoria, Kankakee, Appleton, Madison, Chicago, Bloomington, and the surrounding areas. Whether homeowners have a nice straight stairway, or they have a curve in their stairway, or even if they need a Bruno stairlift for the outdoors, Access Elevator can help provide their customers with all of the details they will need.



Bruno's Elan Stair Lift provides up to a 300-pound capacity. It is the most popular model in their straight stairway lift options and is compact enough to allow the stairs to continue to be used in their normal manner. This model also features the option of having a folding rail at the bottom of the stair in case customers have a narrow hallway or a doorway at the bottom of the stairs.



The Elite Stair Lift is Bruno's top-of-the-line straight stairway lift. This stair lift features a larger seat pad compared to the Elan as well as a larger footrest. This stairlift also is able to charge anywhere on the rail versus at the top or bottom of the rail, ensuring that the battery is always charged and the stairlift is ready to use, even when the power goes out.



The Elite Curved Stair Lift is designed for stairs that change directions before they reach the next level of your home. This luxury stairlift provides the option to park the lift either at the bottom or the top of the run and features a wireless call/send control.



Stairlifts can have a variety of features appropriate for your individual needs and budget. They are perfect for those who are aging, have suffered an accident, or even an illness that limits mobility and makes using stairs a challenge. Models come in a variety of colors and finishes to match existing aesthetics.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in one's own home. By providing several different models of stairlifts from Bruno, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



