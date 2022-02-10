Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2022 --Access Elevator, a leader in mobility offerings including wheelchair ramps, home elevators, accessible vans, and stairlifts, is proud to be able to offer curved stairlifts for homeowners in Peoria, Bloomington, Chicagoland, Glenview, Sheboygan, Hinsdale, and surrounding areas. Not all homes have straight stairways, and curved stairlifts provide the answer for many homeowners who want to remain in their homes.



Two of the top stairlift brands, Bruno and Savaria, both offer curved stairlifts for homes that have landings, switchbacks or you need any other special application. Give them a call and they will be happy to provide a free, no-obligation estimate.



Having a curved stairlift provides for the utmost safety for the user because there is no need to switch between multiple straight stairlifts, nor will they be left stranded with a couple of stairs left to navigate without a stairlift. With these custom-installed curved stair lifts in their home, customers can be sure that the stairs will no longer pose a problem.



With custom installations of curved stairlifts, homeowners will benefit from having corners being made tight, landings that are done properly, and the whole stairlift being properly fit for their home stairs. These curved stairlifts can even be installed on spiral staircases!



Savaria's curved stairlift features hollow tubes that are custom bent for each individual application. This provides a smooth and comfortable ride, and is less expensive to install. They can include multiple stops in a home providing for increased use and safety.



Bruno's curved stairlift feature a flat rail system, which can either be custom manufactured or pieced together. When pieced together, their curved rail system can be installed right away, where the custom-manufactured rail takes several weeks to be made. Like the hollow tubes, they can have multiple stops and offer out-of-the-way parking for the stairlift.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in one's own home. By providing several different models of curved stairlifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has a range of different stairlifts that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality stairlift solutions in Peoria, Bloomington, Chicagoland, Glenview, Sheboygan, Hinsdale, and surrounding areas.