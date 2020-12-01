Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2020 --Access Elevator is proud to represent the leader in commercial wheelchair ramps, EZ-Access, and their TITANTM Code Compliant Modular Access System for the Milwaukee, Appleton, and surrounding areas. This system can be configured for nearly any situation and has several built-in features that you won't find on other wheelchair ramps.



The TITANTM system is modular in design, allowing for flexible configurations for nearly any situation. Because of the lighter weight and modular design, these wheelchair ramps can be installed quickly. Whether you have a permanent installation or need to move it from time to time, this aluminum system can handle your needs.



Because of the aluminum material, you will not need to worry about any pieces rusting or rotting out. No need to worry about protruding nails or screws, getting splinters from a rough handrail, or warping of the ramp or handrails. This aluminum system will last for years virtually maintenance free.



With independently adjustable legs, the ramp can be put on nearly any surface and be level. Permanent slip-resistant treads and smooth handrails add to the safety of the wheelchair ramp. By providing such a modular design for wheelchair ramps, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



Access Elevator is proud to announce our newest location at 1314 W. College Ave. Unit 1 Appleton, WI 54914, phone number 920-257-6060. The new store will feature an expansive showroom of mobility equipment including stairlifts, porch lifts, ramps, and wheelchair vans.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator is proud to offer EZ-Access aluminum wheelchair ramp options that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality wheelchair ramp solutions in Milwaukee, Appleton, and surrounding areas.