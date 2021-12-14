Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2021 --Access Elevator, the leader in commercial and residential products to promote mobility and independence, is proud to offer LULA elevators for commercial settings in Peoria, Bloomington, Kankakee, Naperville, Madison, Chicago, and the surrounding areas. LULA elevators are attractive because they don't require all of the infrastructure that a traditional elevator requires.



LULA elevators do not require the traditional hoist room and other requirements that a full elevator needs. These special elevators are fully self-contained and only need to have an open space to install them into. LULA elevators typically need only about half the space required to construct a full-sized and full-service elevator.



These special elevators are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. This makes them an attractive alternative to ramps and traditional elevators. Another benefit these elevators have is the advanced safety features that they offer since they are designed to be used by handicapped people. Users do not have to fear getting stuck inside with no way to call for help or to stop the elevator.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of life. By providing several different models of LULA elevators, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what your unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has five different LULA elevator options that can be tailored to fit the individual's unique requirements.