Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2021 --Access Elevator is proud to be able to offer platform lifts that help promote mobility and independence for both residential and commercial applications. These platform lifts provide options for both permanent and temporary installations and provide accessibility for both caregivers and persons with limited mobility.



Platform lifts are an economical alternative to more expensive mobility options. Many platform lifts can be installed in existing stairways and utilize the stair landings as support. Many models also feature the ability to be folded out of the way when not needed.



Models have safety features as well, such as non-skid surfaces, side safety flaps, emergency stop buttons, and more. Models come in a variety of colors and finishes to match existing aesthetics.



Platform lifts can be used in a variety of locations, including outdoors, using curved railings, and more. Several models can handle up to 750 pounds making them ideal for power chairs or scooters. Most units also have a battery backup system that allows them to be used several times when the power goes out.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living in your two-story home. By providing several different models of platform lifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has a range of different platform lifts that can be tailored to fit the individual and businesses' unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com/ to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in Milwaukee, Appleton, and the surrounding areas.